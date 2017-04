The incredible Heath Ledger, known for his roles in “The Dark Knight” and “10 things I Hate About You,” would have turned 38 today.

Heath Ledger was born on this day in 1979. He would have turned 38 years old today. Rest in peace… pic.twitter.com/ZKKq9g8ZJs — Derrick Rose WHAS11 (@WHAS11DRose) April 4, 2017

He is missed. Rest in peace Heath Ledger.