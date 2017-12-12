This Toast Debate Will Make You Question Everything
By Garfield
|
Dec 12, 2017 @ 2:35 PM
Sometimes something as simple as toast can shake the world and send twitter into a frenzy. It happened this morning.

Imagine you’re having brunch with a new love interest. Things are going great, conversation is stimulating, you have a ton in common and you’re starting to look into the future with this person. Then, they order toast with their breakfast and ask for it to be cut in the style of #3. What do you do?

Conventional wisdom and many peanut butter and jelly sandwiches have taught us that #1 is unarguably the best way to cut the bread. Then, you’d get that beast of a babysitter who would cut it like #2 and you’d power through. But it tasted different and there was no way mom would ever cut it that way.

Twitter had some really strong reactions to the toast and the hashtag #ToastNumber3 began trending. Here are some memorable reactions.

Clearly, feelings are strong on this topic. I think we need to see how you feel about it. To save us all from any sort of mental anguish, I’ll just leave #ToastNumber3 out of the choices.

How Do You Cut The Toast?

