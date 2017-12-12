This Toast Debate Will Make You Question Everything

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Russian agents on Twitter attempted to deflect bad news around President Trump's election campaign in October 2016 and refocused criticism on the mainstream media and the Clinton campaign, according to an exclusive AP analysis of an archive of deleted accounts. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Sometimes something as simple as toast can shake the world and send twitter into a frenzy. It happened this morning.

Imagine you’re having brunch with a new love interest. Things are going great, conversation is stimulating, you have a ton in common and you’re starting to look into the future with this person. Then, they order toast with their breakfast and ask for it to be cut in the style of #3. What do you do?

Which way would you prefer our staff to do you toast at the end of a night?! pic.twitter.com/QKLUb5uX5x — 🎅🏼hallamnation 🎅🏼 (@hallamnation) December 9, 2017

Conventional wisdom and many peanut butter and jelly sandwiches have taught us that #1 is unarguably the best way to cut the bread. Then, you’d get that beast of a babysitter who would cut it like #2 and you’d power through. But it tasted different and there was no way mom would ever cut it that way.

Twitter had some really strong reactions to the toast and the hashtag #ToastNumber3 began trending. Here are some memorable reactions.

If you cut your toast like Number 3 then please never eat toast again.#NoToToastNumber3 https://t.co/tnarLcy7k1 — Paul Cruikshank (@PAShanky) December 11, 2017

Raised on 3, discovered 1 in my youth and have dabbled with 2 but really don’t want to make it a habit https://t.co/ROI9MdrDcl — Lieutenant Eric (@Lieutenant_Eric) December 11, 2017

If you cut your toast long ways throw your whole life in the bin you creature https://t.co/HbaBkvtxrD — Jack Skellington (@J4CKMULL) December 11, 2017

Never in my life seen toast cut like 3, outrageous https://t.co/IEyPjSF8dK — Tom Raketic (@TommyRaketic) December 12, 2017

Clearly, feelings are strong on this topic. I think we need to see how you feel about it. To save us all from any sort of mental anguish, I’ll just leave #ToastNumber3 out of the choices.

How Do You Cut The Toast? Horizontal

Diagonal View Results