Tinder Is Sending A Couple To Hawaii

A couple in Ohio have basically been breadcrumbing one another since 2014 and Tinder‘s had enough of it.

Back in 2014 Michelle and Josh, both from Cleveland, matched on Tinder. It started with a simple “Hi!” from Josh to Michelle. Michelle didn’t bother to write back for 2 months. When she finally did write back, she said “Sorry! My phone died”.

I’d be calling BS on that right away. So wait…your phone died 2 months ago and you just now re-charged it? Ok.

But, Josh is a better sport than I. But, he too waited two months and his reply to her was “Sorry! I was in the shower”.

Related: Some Celebrities You Can Date on Tinder

This ridiculous exchange has been carrying on for 3 months and it’s basically a joke between the two. But last week, Josh posted the conversations on Twitter and it went viral! Of course, Tinder saw it. They offered Josh and Michelle a trip anywhere to finally meet up.

They picked Hawaii, so now Tinder is flying them there.

How much you wanna bet they stay in separate hotels, make plans to meet up and never do? HA!

Confession: I have a Tinder account. I have it, so that I can speak intelligently about it. I have a girlfriend, so don’t start with the “yeah right” stuff. Anyway, last week I was looking through it and accidentally Super Liked someone. I haven’t opened the app since, and probably never will again HAHAHAHA!