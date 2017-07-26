Tinder Couple Meet Three Years After Matching

Kent State University seniors Michelle and Josh, matched on Tinder 3 years ago and have been messaging back and forth ever since, but haven’t ever met.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

They went viral after tweeting the exchanges and finally met in person on Good Morning America!

sorry I'd reply but I need to give it a few months ! — Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 8, 2017

When asked why Michelle never met her Tinder match, she explained, “I was committed to my joke… I loved the fact that we had a similar sense of humor, so I was not gonna be the one that gave in and gave up that great joke we had.”

Tinder is sending the pair to Maui for their first date.

Two students who joked on Tinder for three years finally met 😍