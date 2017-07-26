Tinder Couple Meet Three Years After Matching
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 26, 2017 @ 5:02 AM

Kent State University seniors Michelle and Josh, matched on Tinder 3 years ago and have been messaging back and forth ever since, but haven’t ever met.

They went viral after tweeting the exchanges and finally met in person on Good Morning America!

When asked why Michelle never met her Tinder match, she explained, “I was committed to my joke… I loved the fact that we had a similar sense of humor, so I was not gonna be the one that gave in and gave up that great joke we had.”

Tinder is sending the pair to Maui for their first date.

