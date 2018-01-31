Time Magazine Names Most Dangerous Intersection In Kentucky

Time Magazine recently put together a list of the most dangerous intersections in the US and each state. Kentucky’s most dangerous is right down town.

Using data collected by the National Traffic Safety Administration, Time Magazine put together a list of the most dangerous intersection in every state and even named the most dangerous intersection in the United States. Don’t worry, that one is in Pennsylvania.

The most dangerous intersection in Kentucky is…(drum roll) 2nd Street and Broadway.



Courtesy Google Maps

That is a crazy intersection. 6 Lanes on Broadway, 4 on 2nd Street, bike lanes, turn lanes and more. It can be a little intimidating. But I have to be honest, I think the most dangerous intersection in Kentucky is pictured below.



Courtesy Google Maps

That’s Bardstown/Highland Ave/Baxter Ave. That intersection is the work of the devil himself. Every time I approach that intersection, I say a brief prayer, turn on my hazard lights and headlights and just hope I make it though alive. Let’s also consider how the lanes work on this stretch of road. Make sure you’re paying attention! At some times of day it’s two lanes heading south and one heading north. But, the other time of day it’s two lanes headed north and one headed south. I bet when they finished that intersection, the engineers all just walked away shouting “LOL”.

Just thinking about that intersection is giving me a headache and mild anxiety.