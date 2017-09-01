This Time Lapse of Flooding in Texas is Crazy

It took less than 15 hours for this apartment complex parking lot in Texas to go from just a few puddles, to full on flooded, submerging many cars in the process.

Now that the rains have subsided in Texas, we’re finally learning the true devastation that nature is capable of. As of the writing of this article, the death toll has reached 45 people. Rescuers and first responders across Texas were wading through knee and sometimes waist high waters throughout the evening and into today, saving and assisting as many as possible.

Harvey has been downgraded from a category 4 hurricane to a tropical depression and has now found it’s way to Kentuckiana as it continues to move eastward.

The coming days in Texas are going to be hard. The storms may be passed, but the clean-up has only just begun. For more about this story, click HERE.

Do you wish to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey? Click here to make a monetary donation.