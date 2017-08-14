That Time Justin Bieber Got Turned Down By A Girl…
By Kelly K
|
Aug 14, 2017 @ 8:29 AM

Justin Bieber apparently contacted a Savannah, Georgia gym employee after he saw a girl on their Instagram page.

 


He messaged them asking who the girl was. The girl then when to Twitter to respond and tweeted, “I’ve got everything I need right here,” with pictures of her boyfriend.

 

Ouch. See guys…even Justin Bieber gets rejected sometimes!

 

