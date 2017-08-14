That Time Justin Bieber Got Turned Down By A Girl…

Justin Bieber apparently contacted a Savannah, Georgia gym employee after he saw a girl on their Instagram page.
Did this actually just happen… lmao
Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP
— Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017
I’ve got everything I need right here 💓 pic.twitter.com/mET9XXkM8d
— Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017
He messaged them asking who the girl was. The girl then when to Twitter to respond and tweeted, “I’ve got everything I need right here,” with pictures of her boyfriend.
Omg the article that has “possible explanations” for why Justin Bieber could have messaged me has me dyingggg 😂
— Jessi (@jessicagober) August 11, 2017
Ouch. See guys…even Justin Bieber gets rejected sometimes!