That Time Justin Bieber Got Turned Down By A Girl…

Justin Bieber apparently contacted a Savannah, Georgia gym employee after he saw a girl on their Instagram page.

Did this actually just happen… lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

I’ve got everything I need right here 💓 pic.twitter.com/mET9XXkM8d — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017



He messaged them asking who the girl was. The girl then when to Twitter to respond and tweeted, “I’ve got everything I need right here,” with pictures of her boyfriend.

Omg the article that has “possible explanations” for why Justin Bieber could have messaged me has me dyingggg 😂 — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 11, 2017

Ouch. See guys…even Justin Bieber gets rejected sometimes!

FULL STORY