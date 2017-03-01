That Time Alicia Keys Sings The ABC’s Like Adele… By Kelly K | Mar 1, 7:59 AM This just proves you could give Alicia Keys the phonebook, and she could make it a musical masterpiece. AdeleAlicia KeysGwen StefaniJimmy FallonThe VoiceTonight ShowWheel of Impressions Related Content Gwen Stefani Brings This Fan On Stage…And It... #CrappyHalloween We’re Sure Several Of These Will Happen In T... Beyonce Leads The Grammy Pack…RiRi and JT Ar... Elijah Wood Is Friends With “Bachelor”... The Voice Coaches SLAY TLC’s “Waterfal...