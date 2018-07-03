Thunder Over Louisville to Help U.S. Military Celebrate July 4th

FILE-In this Saturday, April 23, 2005 file photo, fireworks light the sky for the 50th Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville, in Louisville, Ky. From the time the Kentucky Derby Festival starts in mid-April, the party doesn't stop _ not until the horses run for the roses on the first Saturday in May. The Kentucky Derby lasts only two minutes, but the legendary race at Churchill Downs has spawned an extended celebration with more than 70 events drawing more than a million people to the Louisville area. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon, File)

The Kentucky Derby Festival’s Thunder Over Louisville will be re-broadcast on the American Forces Network!

On the 4th, more than a half million Armed Forces personnel and Department of Defense civilian employees and their families stationed overseas will get to experience Thunder!

Mike Berry, President and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival said, “We’re honored that we can share Thunder Over Louisville with military personnel and their families on this patriotic holiday.”

The 90-minute special will also feature highlights of the Thunder Air Show as well as the fireworks. Viewers on U.S. military installations, at U.S. embassies and U.S. consulates located in approximately 174 territories, as well as aboard more than 140 U.S. Navy ships at sea outside of U.S. territorial waters.

It will air at 7 p.m. viewer time overseas on the AFN|spectrum channel.