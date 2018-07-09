This Woman’s Tinder Profile Pic Caused An Unexpected Controversy
By Kelly K
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 8:38 AM

Who knew this woman’s Tinder profile picture was going to fire up this age-old debate?

Hanna Michels, a 30-year-old journalist, writer and stand up comedian took to Twitter to post a picture of her Tinder profile, accompanied by a caption:

“This is my tinder profile. I’ve had it for a year. 23 men have contacted me to say I’m incorrect about toilet paper.”

She’s obviously #TeamUnder based on her picture. But the Internet responded that she was on the wrong team.  Clearly…the only correct answer is #TeamOver

 

 

Guys…the original patent says it all.

 

She also pointed out that her profile is open to everyone, and it’s only men that have made the comments so far.

 

