This Vet Reuniting With His Service Dog Will Make You WEEP

Grab some tissues for this one because when you watch this veteran in Indianapolis reunited with his missing service dog, you will be sobbing with joy!

A Marine veteran’s Toyota 4 Runner was stolen from a truck stop…with Wrigley the service dog inside!

Police then turned to the public to help find 2-year-old Wrigley after the vehicle was found WITHOUT Wrigley.

#IMPDNOW: @USMC Veteran had vehicle stolen with Service Dog, Wrigley (2), inside on south side. Vehicle was recovered on east side of #Indy w/o Wrigley. Wrigley is a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix and is chipped. This is not just a dog, it’s family. Please help locate! #Breaking pic.twitter.com/jMjvDFepGv — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 17, 2018

Wrigley’s owner said, ”He’s trained to sense oncoming seizures and migraine headaches. He’s my lifeline right now.”

Local news picked up the story and community members organized on social media to start looking for Wrigley. Then, on Wednesday, a resident called police after spotting Wrigley.

Video captured the reunion of the veteran and his dog and it is everything you want it to be!

