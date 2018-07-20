This Vet Reuniting With His Service Dog Will Make You WEEP
By Kelly K
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 6:08 AM

Grab some tissues for this one because when you watch this veteran in Indianapolis reunited with his missing service dog, you will be sobbing with joy!

 

A Marine veteran’s Toyota 4 Runner was stolen from a truck stop…with Wrigley the service dog inside!

Police then turned to the public to help find 2-year-old Wrigley after the vehicle was found WITHOUT Wrigley. 

 

Wrigley’s owner said, ”He’s trained to sense oncoming seizures and migraine headaches. He’s my lifeline right now.”

Local news picked up the story and community members organized on social media to start looking for Wrigley. Then, on Wednesday, a resident called police after spotting Wrigley.

 

Video captured the reunion of the veteran and his dog and it is everything you want it to be!

#20outof10 #goodpuppersscale

FULL STORY

BTW…the IMPD’s lip sync game is pretty strong!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Comments In This Viral Hot Dentist In My FILLINGS Challenge Are Hysterical Dad Creates The Real ‘Jurassic Park’ For Daughter Ben and Kelly Make McDeliveries At RMH Watch What Happens After Police Respond to Accidental 911 Call Meet David: A Six-Year-Old With An Adventurous Bucket List What Would You Stand In Line For?
Comments