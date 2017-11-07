This Used Car Commercial Is The Best Thing on Youtube

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in Pittsburgh. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday, June 30, 2016, it is urging owners of 313,000 older Hondas and Acuras to stop driving them and get them repaired after new tests found that their Takata air bag inflators are extremely dangerous. The agency's urgent advisory covers 2001 and 2002 Honda Civics and Accords, the 2002 and 2003 Acura TL, the 2002 Honda Odyssey and CR-V, and the 2003 Acura CL and Honda Pilot, NHTSA said. "These vehicles are unsafe and need to be repaired immediately," Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement. "Folks should not drive these vehicles unless they are going straight to a dealer to have them repaired." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

A woman wanted to sell her ’96 Honda, so her boyfriend made a fake commercial for it that went viral over the weekend. It looks like a new car ad you’d see on TV, with an announcer, smooth music, and drone footage of the car driving on a coastal highway.

Itt’s also funny. It features the tag line, “Luxury is a state of mind” and it shows her in the car doing non-luxury things like popping in a cassette and making a pot of coffee. They also let you know it has 141,000 miles and the asking price is $499.

The video had a link to eBay for people to bid on it, and the bidding got up to more than $150,000 at one point . . . but the auction ended last night and it looks like the bids were cancelled.