This Retro Game Will Have You Hooked On Facebook Messenger

In this photo taken Friday, May 22, 2009, the puzzle video game Tetris is shown at Barcade in the Brooklyn section of New York. Tetris is perhaps the world's most recognized video game. Still played by millions around the world, on Facebook, the iPhone, on computers and gaming consoles, the casual game pioneer celebrates its 25th birthday this week. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

In 1984, a couple Russian developers released a game called Tetris. Not long after that, it became one of the most popular video games of all time. Now it’s coming to Facebook Messenger!

Open up the Facebook Messenger app on your phone. See those 5 buttons at the bottom? The one labeled “Games” is about to change your Facebook world forever. Soon, Tetris will be one of the playable games available there. What’s more, you will be able to see how you rank against other Tetris players all over the world.

Any and all work productivity will soon come to a screeching halt.