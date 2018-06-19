This Parenting Fail Ended Up Being Suuuuuuuper Pricey

Ever heard of the phrase, “you break it, you buy it”?

Yeahhhh well that might be the case with some parents of a 5-year-old boy in Kansas that broke an art piece worth $132,000. Ouch. Let’s be honest…this could straight up happen to any of us.

Surveillance video captured the whole thing. You can see the little boy reaching for the sculpture, called “Aphrodite di Kansas City” on display in the lobby of the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas, when it toppled over.

Fast forward a few days later, and the family gets slapped with a $132,000 claim from the city’s insurance company, saying “You’re responsible for the supervision of a minor child… your failure to monitor could be considered negligent,” the insurance letter read in part.

The worst part for the mom? She’s really upset at being called “negligent”.

As for the artist…Bill Lyons, told ABC News it took him about two years to create the piece and it was listed for sale at $132,000. And nope…it can’t be repaired.

