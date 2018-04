You will NEVER see me eat this.

Bull City Burger and Brewery in North Carolina is offering customers burgers topped with… a tarantula to celebrate their exotic meat month. 🕷

It costs $30 and only 18 people will be able to try it because of a limited number of spiders.

If you’re interested, you can sign up for the “Tarantula Raffle” at the restaurant. One ticket will be drawn each day until the tarantulas run out. Each “winner” will get a tarantula challenge T-shirt and bragging rights.