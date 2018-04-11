This Man Tried To Impress Taylor Swift The Wrong Way

Bruce Rowley was arrested for robbing a bank last week in hopes of grabbing Taylor Swift’s attention.

Bruce was spotted in Rhode Island and led police on a car chase that only ended after his vehicle’s tires were flattened by a spike strip. Following the chase, he allegedly told authorizes that he’d driven to Taylor’s house and thrown some of the money he’d stolen over the fence in hopes of winning her heart.

He also said he tried to contact the pop star her but was told she was’t home. Police have yet to confirm the claim that he actually visited the residence. Bruce also repeatedly told police that he had a crush on Taylor and that he planned to donate money to the police department in hopes of impressing her.

‘Cause that would work.