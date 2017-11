The Instagram logo is displayed on an electronic screen at a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013 in New York for the introduction of Instagram Direct. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Some day, I hope to be as carefree and as blessed with rhythm as this fella.

This video was captured by Instagram user ridiculous__nicholas at a Janet Jackson concert in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. You have to tip your hat to people like this guy. He was feelin it and he didn’t care who was watching. As the old saying goes; “dance like no one is watching”. In this case, everyone was (is) watching. Good for him.