This Macklemore and Kesha Collaboration Is Incredible

Macklemore and Kesha collaborated on a song called “Good Old Days” and it’s probably going to be your favorite one from Mack’s new album “Gemini“.

A Macklemore and Kesha collaboration isn’t something I thought I’d ever see. Then again, I never really thought about the possibility of it. Yet, here we are and the song is made. When you consider the name of the song, it’s easy to get an idea of what the song is about.

The song features both of them reminiscing on past life experiences. Some bad, some good. I think it’s safe to say we can all relate to some aspects of the song.