This Little Girl Commentating Her Dad’s Bout With Diarrhea Is Hysterical

A Dad blogged about his daughter commentating his bout with diarrhea on a recent road trip in Oregon. And it’s HYSTERICAL!

Clint Edwards is a writer, and knew he had to share last week that during the trip, he got diarrhea and had no choice but to bring his 4-year-old daughter into a bathroom stall with him. clapped, cheered him on and gave a play-by-play of what was going on.

We stopped at a gas station in nowhere Oregon, two hours into a 12 hour road trip to a family funeral, when the diarrhea… Posted by No Idea What I'm Doing: A Daddy Blog on Wednesday, 18 July 2018

She apparently said, “Good job, Daddy! Good job! You make two poops! Now three poops! I’m four! Yucky, Daddy. It’s stinky.”

The dad said she even commented on the size, the smell and the sound.

He said the man in the stall next to him was holding back laughter and then lost it when his daughter called him a “pooping-farting robot.

O. M. G.

