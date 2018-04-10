This is The Trick To Ensure You Hit The Gym Every Day

Men exercise at a public gym on the beach on the mediterranean sea in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

If you’ve made it this far with your “go to the gym” New Year’s Resolution, congratulations! Looking for more motivation? Here’s the trick.

A new survey (yes, another one) has found that there are a couple things you can do that will subconsciously encourage you to stick with your new routine. But there’s one that sticks out among the rest. In fact, 79% of the survey respondents cited this as the main thing that would keep them going.

Buying and/or wearing “cool” gym clothes!

That’s right, those expensive gym clothes will get you to the gym. They’ll even help you work out harder! I think the point here is that once you put those clothes on, you’re fully invested in going to the gym. So if you’re gonna drop a ton of money on clothes, make it gym clothes!

Here are some other factors that got people to the gym consistently.

1. Seeing results.

2. Putting on their gym clothes.

3. Drinking a lot of water during the day.

4. Having a workout buddy.

5. Eating healthy.