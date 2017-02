Here’s your Story to Make You Say Daaaaaayum!

Twelve years ago, when 57 year-old Roger Logan started gaining weight, doctors told him it was “just fat.”

Nope. Doctors discovered it was a benign tumor, that probably began…. as an ingrown hair!! It kept growing until it was massive and had its own blood supply.

The surgery was a success and Logan walked for the first time in years. He’s now looking forward to getting his life back.