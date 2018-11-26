This Guy’s Taylor Swift Christmas Lights Are Seriously Amazing

Close-up of lit up Christmas lights

The only way to make a Christmas Lights display any better would be to add Taylor Swift into the external illumination. So, this fella did it and it’s amazing!

Louie Cortez of Topeka, Kansas would like to wish you all a Merry Swiftmas! Louie has taken external illumination at Christmastime to a new level. We’ve all seen Halloween and Christmas light displays synced up to Metallica and the like. However, not until now have we seen one with Taylor Swift!

You HAVE to see this.

Find out why Louie did this HERE.

