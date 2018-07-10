This Game Show Offers No Prizes Except One

It’s the one game show that offers no prizes except one and it’s the one prize just about anyone aged 20-40 would LOVE to win!

“Paid Off” debuts on TruTV tonight at 10pm. It’s a new game show that offers it’s winners no prizes except one. Should you win the game show, they will pay off your student loan debt.

“The more ya know, the less ya owe”. That’s a good tag line for a game show who’s aim is to end the student loan crisis which according to the Washington Post affects 44 million Americans averaging about $37,000 in student loan debt.

To take things even further, at the close of each show, Host Michael Torpey will say “Call your representatives right now, and tell them you need a better solution than this game show.”

