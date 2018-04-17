This Fashion Abomination Is Making A Huge Comeback

What is viewed by many as a fashion abomination is making a comeback thanks to the likes of Justin Bieber and Tyler The Creator.

Just uttering the words makes me quiver. Socks and sandals. I haven’t witnessed it myself in quite a few years but it seems to be making an epic comeback – god knows why. However, the new version of the trend is a bit more cleaned up and chic than it’s previous incarnation.

In the 2018 version of socks and sandals, the color of the socks and the complimentary sandals are deliberate in their approach. No longer will it be ok to just rock some plain white, shin high fruit of the looms with your adidas slips. No way. For 2018, you’re going to have to drop the dough on some designer slips from Teva and some higher end designer socks. Here are a few examples.

8. Butterfly A post shared by Tyler (@feliciathegoat) on Apr 14, 2018 at 5:44pm PDT

Turn on your Air drop ☀🌤 A post shared by Swae Lee (@swaelee) on Apr 11, 2018 at 5:54pm PDT

As a friend of mine put it when I told her of the rejuvenated fashion trend; “it looks like dads are gonna be in style again!”

