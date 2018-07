Apple Music just released the trailer to the Ed Sheeran documentary, and the footage goes way back!

”Songwriter: Ed Sheeran” was filmed by Ed’s cousin, who has been following him around since 2008 getting footage. In fact, they’ve been running around together since they were kids! You’ll get a peek inside his life and creative process from start to finish. This. Looks. UHMAZING!

See it August 28th exclusively on Apple Music.