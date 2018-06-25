This Dude Paddleboards Across The Hudson To Get To A Meeting

A New Jersey man in a suit and dress shoes used a paddleboard to cross the Hudson River because he was running late for a meeting in New York City.

Scott Holt is an aspiring comedian, so this makes a little more sense when you know that he was meeting with a potential manager. Since he was running behind, he got on his paddleboard to go across the river since it was faster.

Here’s the kicker… it took him 30 minutes, he stayed dry AND WAS ON TIME. It dicey a few times when boat waves almost made him wipe out. But he didn’t!!

The tragic part of the story is that he didn’t get hired, but he said he has no regrets because he got a free commute (no tolls) and free shoe shine.



