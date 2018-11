This guy was expecting to turn around to see his beautiful wife-to-be in her white gown, however her and the best man wanted to mess with the groom first!

When the groom turned around, it was his best man squeezed into the white wedding dress!!! The WHOLE thing was caught on video. The guys laughed hysterically and it is absolutely adorable. The bromance is REAL. Moments after the prank, the groom got to see his real bride. Don’t worry!