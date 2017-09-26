This App Will Add Sparkles To Your Your Instagrams

Icons for Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest are displayed on a window, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Just in case you were tired of throwing glitter in the air just before snappin’ a selfie (who even does that?), there’s a new app that will do it for you.

The app is called Kirakira. It will add sparkles to videos as you take them. The app has been around since 2015 but only gained notoriety during Fashion Week in London and New York.

I planned on downloading it and posting a video of myself with some sparkles. Then, I saw that it’s $0.99 and I really didn’t feel like droppin a dollar on an app I would only use once. But, here’s what it looks like. Also, it’s not really meant for selfies. The app works best with videos.

The girl who cried glitter: I literally texted @ginnynam that I had an urgent matter I needed help with… that urgent matter was filming me in this @16arlington glitter ensemble 😂 A post shared by Eva Chen (@evachen212) on Sep 19, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Now every video you post on Instagram can be FAAAAAAAABULOUUUUUUUUS!