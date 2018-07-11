This AGT Golden Buzzer Winner Will Blow Your Mind

Makayla Phillips is a 15-year-old from California. Singing “Warrior” by Demi Lovato, she will make your jaw drop. Watch her shock the audience with her voice and earn a hit on the Golden Buzzer by Heidi Klum.

