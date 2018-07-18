Twitter wants to know what would you stand in line for? #ThingsIdStandInLineFor
There are the obvious…DUH. Of COURSE!!! YES Carol of New Jersey! SAME.
#ThingsIdStandInLineFor free ice cream.
— Carol of NJ (@CarolOfNJ) July 17, 2018
Ummmm….
#ThingsIdStandInLineFor
Weed.
— Jena420🌸 (@_jena4n) July 18, 2018
YASSSSSSS!!! BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
To watch a live action version of the Hunger Games starring the Kardashian’s #ThingsIdStandInLineFor
— Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) July 17, 2018
But the best answer ever….
Licking Ryan Reynold’s..face. #ThingsIdStandInLineFor
— RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) July 17, 2018
SHUT IT DOWN RIGHT THERE!! #nailedit
BTW…there is a dude in NYC that gets paid to stand in line for people.
Genius! But I’ll stand in line for Ryan’s face-licking all by myself. Kthanksbye.
What’s yours?