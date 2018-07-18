FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds poses for a portrait to promote his upcoming film "Woman in Gold" in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

Twitter wants to know what would you stand in line for? #ThingsIdStandInLineFor

There are the obvious…DUH. Of COURSE!!! YES Carol of New Jersey! SAME.

#ThingsIdStandInLineFor free ice cream. — Carol of NJ (@CarolOfNJ) July 17, 2018

Ummmm….

YASSSSSSS!!! BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

To watch a live action version of the Hunger Games starring the Kardashian’s #ThingsIdStandInLineFor — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) July 17, 2018

But the best answer ever….

SHUT IT DOWN RIGHT THERE!! #nailedit

BTW…there is a dude in NYC that gets paid to stand in line for people.

Genius! But I’ll stand in line for Ryan’s face-licking all by myself. Kthanksbye.

What’s yours?