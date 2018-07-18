What Would You Stand In Line For?
By Kelly K
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 12:41 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds poses for a portrait to promote his upcoming film "Woman in Gold" in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

 

Twitter wants to know what would you stand in line for? #ThingsIdStandInLineFor

There are the obvious…DUH.  Of COURSE!!! YES Carol of New Jersey!  SAME.

Ummmm….

YASSSSSSS!!!  BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

But the best answer ever….

SHUT IT DOWN RIGHT THERE!!  #nailedit

BTW…there is a dude in NYC that gets paid to stand in line for people.

Genius! But I’ll stand in line for Ryan’s face-licking all by myself.  Kthanksbye.

What’s yours?

 

