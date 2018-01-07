Things You Should Know About Black Mirror

Charlie Brooker seen at the 'Black Mirror' panel Q&A at the FYSee exhibit space on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Blair Raughley/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)

Season 4 of Black Mirror on Netflix has dropped and it’s just as crazy as the first 3 seasons. Here are a few things you should know about it.

By now it’s no secret that Black Mirror defies explanation. Think about it. If someone who’s never watched a single episode asked you to tell them what it’s about; how would you answer? I suppose that’s the beauty of Black Mirror. In order to understand it, you just have to watch it.

Fans of the show now have a few insights into the show that may shed some light on it. Here are a couple.

1. The show’s creator Charlie Brooker explains that the show’s title is inspired by the look of a switched-off screen.

“Because any TV, any LCD, any iPhone, any iPad — something like that — if you just stare at it, it looks like a black mirror, and there’s something cold and horrifying about that.”

That pretty much explains why technology plays such a huge role in all of the episodes.

2. Brooker doesn’t suggest you binge the show.

“I don’t know that we’re really much of a binge-watching show, because it’s a bit like being hit by a car,” he says. “How many times can you get hit by a car in one day?”

I’d say Black Mirror is a – one episode every two or three days – kinda show. Seriously, who needs that much negativity in their life every day?

Despite the dark nature of Black Mirror, each episode leaves the viewer with a little life lesson. So I choose to think of it kind of like Mr. Rodgers Neighborhood for adults who want to feel bad about themselves. HA!

