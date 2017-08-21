These Taylor Swift Tweets Have us SHOOK!

Taylor Swift has managed to blot out the eclipse with a series of provocative actions on social media over the past few days. Resident artist gossip columnist Trevor weighed in on the whole thing. Check it out!

Okay, the hype is real! So, first Taylor Swift blackouts all social media. Today she tweets a video of a snake. Is she throwing shade back to when Kim K called her SNAKE last year on twitter? (WHAT IF KANYE WEST IS ON ONE OF HER SONGS?)

Also, other tweets have us absolutely shook… one tweet is a supposed album cover and track list. It may be photoshopped, but what if the track list is legit!? An alleged song with KATY PERRY!? I. AM. FAINTING.

Taylor Swift’s website changes from black to white at different times and vice versa… #SolarEclipse2017 #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/T5MbIE8REd — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 21, 2017