These Stranger Things Fan Remixes Are Everything***Spoilers***

In episode two of Stranger Things, we learn that Sheriff Hopper has taken in Eleven and put her up at a cabin he owns in the woods. There, he introduces her to music.

Ya see, the cabin, as Hopper puts it “is just being used for storage”. So, it needed a little Spring cleaning. And since Stranger Things takes place in the 80’s, they would have been remiss had they not inserted a house cleaning montage complete with music. But before all the cleaning begins, Hopper introduces Eleven to music and dancing.

Since this was a moment of levity in the show, the twitterverse was quick to jump into action with one user creating the account @Hopperdancingto and thus…comedy gold was born.

Jim Hopper dancing to You Make My Dreams – Daryl Hall & John Oates #StrangerThings @noah_schnapp pic.twitter.com/DSTJYL1jMj — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 29, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to No Diggity – Blackstreet #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Qqvfz98wWK — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 30, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Africa – Toto #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/DrfQGS1f4t — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 29, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Take On Me – A-ha #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/S5uVwOvFO6 — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 29, 2017

David Harbour, the man who plays the part of Sheriff Hopper was so impressed at the ingenuity on twitter that he even tweeted the account.