These Eggo Recipes are Perfect For Breakfast and Stranger Things Binge Watching

Ever since Eleven showed an intense love for Eggo Waffles in Season 1 of Stranger Things, so too have fans of the show begun to show undying love for the toaster waffles. So, Eggo has offered up some pretty tasty recipes.

Season 2 of Stranger Things will clock in at a healthy nine hours. That’s more than enough time for you to give these recipes courtesy of Eggo a try.

The Pollywog: This tasty confection combines Eggo Waffles, strawberry cream, vanilla ice cream, small candies and whipped cream to create an Eggo inspired desert that’s sure to leave you asking for seconds…or for Wilford Brimley and a Diabetes commercial.

The Trick or Treat Freak: This is basically your run of the mill BLT but, substitute toasted bread for toasted Eggo Waffles. Add some salad dressing if you’re feelin’ fancy.

The MadMax: Eggo waffle, maple syrup, sriracha and one chicken tender. I think you see where this is going. STRAIGHT TO FLAVOR TOWN! ALL UP IN YA MOUTH!

There’s a bunch more HERE. Also, who knew that Eggo had so many recipes for their Waffles?