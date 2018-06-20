These AGT Auditions Will Make Your Jaw Drop
By Kelly K
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 11:40 AM

If you weren’t already a fan of America’s Got Talent, you will be after listening to these contestants sing.

This first video comes from 13-year old Jeffery Li. With the voice of an angel, this Toronto native leaves the crowd in awe with a sanding ovation. Even Simon was impressed. You can’t help but get the chills when listening to this!

Next is Michael Ketterer, a father of 6 children. If you aren’t already hooked by his heartwarming story, you will be once you hear his voice. See why SIMON hit the Golden Buzzer after this head-turning performance!

So young and SO TALENTED! Amanda Mena is standing up to the haters! This 15-year old’s performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” immediately shocks the judges. With a standing ovation from the judges AND the audience, Judge Mel B couldn’t help but hit the Golden Buzzer on this one!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bachelor Nation Gets A Happy Ending for Ashley And Jared A Michael Jackson Broadway Musical Is Coming “Big” Is Coming Back To Theaters For Its 30th Anniversary Kevin Spacey Is Coming Back To Your Movie Screen Chris Pratt Teaches You How to Poop In Public Jennifer Garner Posts A Sweet Father’s Day Message Honoring Ben Affleck
Comments