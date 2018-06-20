These AGT Auditions Will Make Your Jaw Drop

If you weren’t already a fan of America’s Got Talent, you will be after listening to these contestants sing.

This first video comes from 13-year old Jeffery Li. With the voice of an angel, this Toronto native leaves the crowd in awe with a sanding ovation. Even Simon was impressed. You can’t help but get the chills when listening to this!

Next is Michael Ketterer, a father of 6 children. If you aren’t already hooked by his heartwarming story, you will be once you hear his voice. See why SIMON hit the Golden Buzzer after this head-turning performance!

So young and SO TALENTED! Amanda Mena is standing up to the haters! This 15-year old’s performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” immediately shocks the judges. With a standing ovation from the judges AND the audience, Judge Mel B couldn’t help but hit the Golden Buzzer on this one!