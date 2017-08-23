There’s a Petition to Replace Confederate Statues With Britney Spears

There’s a change.org petition to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to “do the right thing: Replace the Confederate statues with an actual Louisiana hero.”
That hero? Britney Spears.
According to the petition:
– In 2006, “The Britney Spears Foundation” raised $585,000 for charity, and donated a large portion of it to Hurricane Katrina relief programmes.
– Teamed up with Red Cross in 2016 to raise money for Louisiana flood victims. Along with Ellen DeGeneres, donated $250,000 to this relief.
– Currently donating some of her Vegas ticket show sales to Louisiana schools for flood recovery. The money donated will be contributed to a state fund, which will help teachers purchase supplies and materials.
Now, New Orleans has already gotten rid of its Confederate monuments. This is a plan for their replacement.
There's a petition to replace all the Confederate monuments in New Orleans with Britney Spears statues https://t.co/Wrw0uHDyUT pic.twitter.com/NzQidp218Y
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 22, 2017