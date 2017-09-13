There’s A New Fast & Furious Beef A Brewin…
By Kelly K
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 6:58 AM

There’s a new “Fast and Furious” beef a brewing…this time between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.  So Tyrese is apparently salty about a possible spinoff movie with The Rock and Jason Statham’s character…and it’s playing out in the comments of The Rock’s Instagram post with a pic of his trailer.

Tyrese is calling him out publicly saying Dwayne is texting him back privately about it.

I don't do email bruh You got my cell same San Diego # hit me

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BY8PGf9FF5k/

MORE HERE

Comments