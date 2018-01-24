There’s A Kentucky Flying Object In India
By Ben Davis
|
Jan 24, 2018 @ 4:29 PM

So, KFC India is running this promotion where you can actually win your own DIY drone aka “Kentucky Flying Object”.

How cool would it be to have some wings AND a drone?  Our only hope of getting one is that this comes to the US.

