Tiff The Barbie Has an Instagram Account

Um can I just say it took me about 30 minutes to go through this Instagram account to make a timeline of her life to make this blog. So you better enjoy it betches. lol.
There’s a Barbie that has an Instagram account. Her name is Tiff and it’s a better Insta page than I could ever wish to have. Her life is kinda perfect.
Her account is @ tiff_thebarbie and she’s lived a very exciting life.
First she was a selfie-lovin single girl posting pics:
https://www.instagram.com/p/8txtWytD2y/?taken-by=tiff_thebarbie&hl=en
Then she met a hottie and starting dating:
https://www.instagram.com/p/9fTlYLtDxw/?taken-by=tiff_thebarbie&hl=en
AND THEN SHE GOT ENGAGED!! Dat rock doe:
https://www.instagram.com/p/9o7-SvND_f/?taken-by=tiff_thebarbie&hl=en
Wedding dayyyy:
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BLrqOnWhpMb/?taken-by=tiff_thebarbie&hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/p/BM9xUhkBaCD/?taken-by=tiff_thebarbie&hl=en
Same barbie same:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BUnn6c5hROL/?taken-by=tiff_thebarbie&hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOWd09bDGDH/?taken-by=tiff_thebarbie&hl=en
Baby’s here!:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOZBrH8DkEP/?taken-by=tiff_thebarbie&hl=en
Awwww, even daddy barbie changes dirty diapers:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQUHqxcBTPe/?taken-by=tiff_thebarbie&hl=en
Happy little family:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRtrfviBB-1/?taken-by=tiff_thebarbie&hl=en
Fast forward, she has one more baby and they’re living the life:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BVvgpANHNTz/?taken-by=tiff_thebarbie&hl=en
This is the most extra ish I have ever seen in my life, because who actually has time for this, but I’m kinda obsessed with it.