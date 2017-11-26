There’s Going To Be A Christmas Tree Shortage This Year

A shopper walks past a display of artificial Christmas trees at a JCPenney store Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Seattle. Black Friday has morphed from a single day when people got up early to score doorbusters into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The most expensive item on your Christmas shopping list this year could be the tree!

It takes between 7 and 10 years for a typical Christmas Tree to grow. Take a look back in time and 10 years ago the world was engulfed in the worst financial crisis we’d seen in a long time. Because of that lovely recession, fewer farmers planted Christmas trees. Here we are almost 10 years later and because of the shortage and that whole “supply and demand” thing, your Christmas Tree is going to cost you more this year. That is, if you can even find one. There’s always a fake one if you get desperate.

Happy Holidays!