There Is Now A GoFundMe To Help Kylie Jenner Get That $100 Mil
By Kelly K
|
Jul 13, 2018 @ 4:07 AM

Kylie Jenner is on the cover of the latest Forbes magazine because she’s worth almost a billion dollars.    

She’s only 20 and is set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire after raking in over $900 million ($630 million of that is from her cosmetics line.) Woah.

She launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and sold out of her first products… the Kylie Lip Kit in seconds.  Now here’s where some shade comes in..

 

Lots of retweets from people agreeing…one saying “calling kylie jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it.”

Oh…and now someone has set up a GoFundMe page to help get her to the billion dollar mark. Seriously.

