Theory: Katy to Appear in Taylor’s New Music Video

There’s a theory supporting a claim that Katy Perry might make a cameo appearance in Taylor’s video for “End Game”. Here’s the science.
Is it possible that the longest feud in celebrity history is drawing to a close? It certainly is and the internet sleuths that seem to put every move Taylor makes under a magnifying glass may have uncovered it before it’s intended uncovering. Check it out.
1. A couple days ago, paparazzi snapped a pic of Taylor on the set of a music video in Miami. TMZ had the story. You know who else was in Miami at the same time, right? Katy Perry!
2. When you take a closer look at a certain lyric in the song “End Game”, you could draw the conclusion even closer.
“And I bury hatchets, but I keep maps of where I buried ’em”
