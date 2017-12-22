Theory: Katy to Appear in Taylor’s New Music Video

U.S. singer and actress Katy Perry gestures as she poses for photos during the red carpet of her movie "Part of me 3D" premiere in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday July 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

There’s a theory supporting a claim that Katy Perry might make a cameo appearance in Taylor’s video for “End Game”. Here’s the science.

Is it possible that the longest feud in celebrity history is drawing to a close? It certainly is and the internet sleuths that seem to put every move Taylor makes under a magnifying glass may have uncovered it before it’s intended uncovering. Check it out.

1. A couple days ago, paparazzi snapped a pic of Taylor on the set of a music video in Miami. TMZ had the story. You know who else was in Miami at the same time, right? Katy Perry!

2. When you take a closer look at a certain lyric in the song “End Game”, you could draw the conclusion even closer.

“And I bury hatchets, but I keep maps of where I buried ’em”

There’s a lot more to this and Buzzfeed has it all broken down for ya. Click HERE to see what’s up.

