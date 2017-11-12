The Weeknd Offers Justin Bieber a Little Tit for Tat

The Weeknd seems to have moved on from Selena Gomez and in doing so, he may be trying to send a message to Justin Bieber.

When The Weeknd and Selena Gomez split up, the ink on the relationship’s obituary wasn’t even dry before she was seen getting cozy with Justin Bieber again. Sources close to The Weeknd claim that this had no effect on him and that Bieber had nothing to do with their split. However, things happened over the past couple days that would stand to cast doubt on that claim.

The Weeknd showed up at French Montana’s birthday party with Yovanna Ventura. To call her an “ex” of Justin’s would be a stretch. After all, he only hooked up with her for a short time and then she seemed to have dropped off the face of the earth. Nonetheless, The Weeknd got cozy with her at the party, spent the entire evening with her and *gasp* was seen holding hands with her!

While this may send a message to Justin, I doubt it will serve to pour salt in any wounds. Now that he’s back with “the one”, I doubt Justin cares at all what any of his former flames do with whomever.