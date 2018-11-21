The Turkey Challenge

The “Turkey Challenge” has taken over social media ahead of the holiday.

People are texting their parents and grandparents asking how to cook a 25-pound turkey in the microwave. The array of hilarious responses from horrified parents ‘wondering where they went wrong’ are then shared online for the enjoyment of others. While most parents were straight up shocked by their kids’ apparent stupidity, others offered surprisingly helpful tips. Not everyone bought into the prank, however.

One of the biggest potential dangers of eating an undercooked turkey is the risk of salmonella and other bacteria (obviously). Each year in the United States, roughly 1.2 million people are sickened by salmonella, while an estimated 23,000 are hospitalized, according to numbers by the CDC.

Here are some of the best tweets.

By the way, Butterball has responded to the challenge saying it IS possible.

