The Reasons We Are Paying Attention To Soccer Right Now

Real talk…the US isn’t even in the FIFA World Cup action right now. But that’s cool…turns out, there are MANY other reasons to pay attention. James Corden is trying to get Americans on board supporting England’s team.

Obvi, the Telemundo announcers are just super fun. NO ONE screams GOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL like them. No one. There’s one guy that started it all…and we did our best to hang with them. That HERE

Christiano Ronaldo. Is hot. And good at soccer.

What, like scoring goals is hard or something? Cristiano Ronaldo heads in his 4th of the FIFA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yNWw3fVQqu — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 20, 2018

Morocco’s coach, Herve Renard. Is hot. And the Internet has noticed.

Here for Morocco's coach and his crisp tight white shirts #worldcup pic.twitter.com/4tJx4PVWnC — Murtada (@ME_Says) June 15, 2018

How does Herve Renard find time to coach Morocco around his romance novel cover shoots pic.twitter.com/Dbni3bOsjD — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) June 15, 2018

everyone in my break room went silent when they showed Morocco’s coach — Ashley Holcomb (@ashleyxholcomb) June 15, 2018

