The Reasons We Are Paying Attention To Soccer Right Now
By Kelly K
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 9:58 AM

Real talk…the US isn’t even in the FIFA World Cup action right now.  But that’s cool…turns out, there are MANY other reasons to pay attention. James Corden is trying to get Americans on board supporting England’s team.

Obvi, the Telemundo announcers are just super fun.  NO ONE screams GOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL like them. No one. There’s one guy that started it all…and we did our best to hang with them.  That HERE

Christiano Ronaldo. Is hot. And good at soccer.

Morocco’s coach, Herve Renard. Is hot. And the Internet has noticed.

MORE HOT GUYS TO WATCH HERE

