The Queen of England Drinks Four Cocktails a Day

The Queen of England and I could be BFFs.

Queen Elizabeth II has not one, not two, not three, but four cocktails a day!! Just keeping a slight buzz going throughout the whole day. Get it Grandma.

Her first drink of the day is gin, and during lunch she has wine and a martini. My favorite part is that she finishes her day with a glass of champagne before bed.

She also bans garlic from all meals at Buckingham Palace and refuses to travel without a slice of her most favorite cake with her. #CakeCakeCake

The Queen 91-years-old, so she does what she wants.

I need to get on her level.

