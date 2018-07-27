The Paul Walker Documentary Offers an Intimate Look Into His Life

FILE - In this May 7, 2013, file photo, actor Paul Walker arrives for the World Premiere of "Fast & Furious 6," in central London. Walker's brother, Caleb, told "Entertainment Tonight" in a story published online on Sept. 15, 2016, that he has had a discussion with franchise co-star Vin Diesel about and when they may be able to bring Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, back for a cameo. Paul Walker died in a November 2013 car accident. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Paul Walker has been gone for a little better than five years but his sudden death as the result of a horrible car accident is still difficult to accept.

It would make sense that a documentary be released to give us a peak into the life of Paul Walker. After all, most of us only know him as the versatile actor that he was. Having earned the greater portion of his fame playing the role of Brian O’Conner, the cocky, under cover police officer from the Fast and Furious movies.

News of his death rocked the world.

In the new Paramount Network documentary I Am Paul Walker, it’s clear that his family continues to reel at their loss. The documentary takes viewers through his formative years as a teenager, through his acting career and gives us an intimate look at the Walker family dynamic.

Set your DVR. Saturday August 11th, 9pm on the Paramount Network.