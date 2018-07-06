The Most Iconic Picture from the Fourth of July: JAY-Z on a Jet Ski

Jay Z performs during The Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

JAY-Z brings the world joy once again by providing this picture of him riding a jet ski.

Jay and Bey took to jet skis on the Fourth of July and it looks like JAY-Z took safety to the next level.

Twitter users did their magic and unleashed some hilarious commentary. You can find some of our favorites below.

 

“I’m just going through life like Jay Z on a jet ski. Extremely uncomfortable, not enjoying it, probably doing it wrong.”

– Lisa (@lisamountain)

 

https://twitter.com/connectwithAB/status/1014683314056097792

 

“Who knew the Z in Jay-Z stood for “Zero jet ski injuries since 1969”

– adrian crawford (@Crawf33)

 

 

“Jay-Z’s face looks real strong while his knees are looking real weak in that jet ski pic. Don’t skip leg day.”

– Felicia Dearly👩🏽‍💻 (@FeliciaDearly)

 

We love you JAY-Z, thank you for giving us a laugh! Remember everyone, safety first!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Miranda Lambert Talks About “Gwake” for the First Time Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Are No Longer Married Chris Brown Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Florida Gnome Thief Busted…LMPD Twitter Game On Point Cardi B Now First Female Rapper To Do This LeBron James Is A Laker
Comments