The Most Iconic Picture from the Fourth of July: JAY-Z on a Jet Ski

JAY-Z brings the world joy once again by providing this picture of him riding a jet ski.
Jay and Bey took to jet skis on the Fourth of July and it looks like JAY-Z took safety to the next level.
Twitter users did their magic and unleashed some hilarious commentary. You can find some of our favorites below.
Jay Z is the first person on a jet-ski to look like they’re commuting to work. pic.twitter.com/osoYau3ln8
— Tyler Sean Palmer (@tweettsp) July 4, 2018
“I’m just going through life like Jay Z on a jet ski. Extremely uncomfortable, not enjoying it, probably doing it wrong.”
– Lisa (@lisamountain)
https://twitter.com/connectwithAB/status/1014683314056097792
“Who knew the Z in Jay-Z stood for “Zero jet ski injuries since 1969”
– adrian crawford (@Crawf33)
jay-z on a jetski be looking like dr nefario lmao pic.twitter.com/weXhN9aGmY
— lourdes d (@lrmsix) July 3, 2018
“Jay-Z’s face looks real strong while his knees are looking real weak in that jet ski pic. Don’t skip leg day.”
– Felicia Dearly (@FeliciaDearly)
Kenny Powers: They say money can't buy happiness. Have you ever seen a sad person on a jet ski?
Jay Z: https://t.co/YqlOaZRQPy
— Leo Blake Carter (@ItsLeoBCarter) July 5, 2018
We love you JAY-Z, thank you for giving us a laugh! Remember everyone, safety first!