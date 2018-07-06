The Most Iconic Picture from the Fourth of July: JAY-Z on a Jet Ski

Jay Z performs during The Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

JAY-Z brings the world joy once again by providing this picture of him riding a jet ski.

Jay and Bey took to jet skis on the Fourth of July and it looks like JAY-Z took safety to the next level.

Twitter users did their magic and unleashed some hilarious commentary. You can find some of our favorites below.

Jay Z is the first person on a jet-ski to look like they’re commuting to work. pic.twitter.com/osoYau3ln8 — Tyler Sean Palmer (@tweettsp) July 4, 2018

“I’m just going through life like Jay Z on a jet ski. Extremely uncomfortable, not enjoying it, probably doing it wrong.” – Lisa (@lisamountain)

https://twitter.com/connectwithAB/status/1014683314056097792

“Who knew the Z in Jay-Z stood for “Zero jet ski injuries since 1969” – adrian crawford (@Crawf33)

jay-z on a jetski be looking like dr nefario lmao pic.twitter.com/weXhN9aGmY — lourdes d (@lrmsix) July 3, 2018

“Jay-Z’s face looks real strong while his knees are looking real weak in that jet ski pic. Don’t skip leg day.” – ( Felicia Dearly @FeliciaDearly)

Kenny Powers: They say money can't buy happiness. Have you ever seen a sad person on a jet ski? Jay Z: https://t.co/YqlOaZRQPy — Leo Blake Carter (@ItsLeoBCarter) July 5, 2018

We love you JAY-Z, thank you for giving us a laugh! Remember everyone, safety first!