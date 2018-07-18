The Internet Thinks Beyonce Is Preggers With Her Fourth After Video Of Their Paris Show

Was it a “food baby”…or a baby-baby??

That is the question that the Internet is asking after footage of Bey on stage in Paris started floating out there. She was wearing a skintight bodysuit and fans are saying she looked preggers.

There are speculations that Beyoncé is pregnant. But then look at the video & decide for yourself. So hi #GlobalCitizens & #Beyhive! The Queen might be doing ballads in December at the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. 5 months is too far away for her to be doing choreo while preg. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yUrfC7MvqD — The Crave (@TheCraveSA) July 13, 2018

Others came to her defense…

Beyoncé is 36 years old and has had 3 children. Having a little belly does not mean she's pregnant. And if she is, we'll know when she decides to drop a sickening ass maternity shoot. — Beyoncé’s Neo (@destinys__son) July 17, 2018

Ladies…don’t we just LOVE it when someone says we look pregnant??? Word of advice, NEVER ask a woman when she’s due if she doesn’t volunteer confirmation that she IS with child. #neveracompliment #themoreyouknow

