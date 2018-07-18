The Internet Thinks Beyonce Is Preggers With Her Fourth After Video Of Their Paris Show
By Kelly K
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 12:32 PM

Was it a “food baby”…or a baby-baby??

 

That is the question that the Internet is asking after footage of Bey on stage in Paris started floating out there. She was wearing a skintight bodysuit and fans are saying she looked preggers.

 

Others came to her defense…

Ladies…don’t we just LOVE it when someone says we look pregnant???  Word of advice, NEVER ask a woman when she’s due if she doesn’t volunteer confirmation that she IS with child.  #neveracompliment #themoreyouknow

