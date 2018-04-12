The Internet Is Divided With This New Ketchup Flavor
By Ben Davis
Apr 12, 2018 @ 6:35 AM
This is a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

You all probably do this anyway!

Heinz wants to make it easier for you people who are too lazy to mix your ketchup and mayonnaise yourself. But it is dividing the studio…and the NATION.

It’s called “Mayochup” and it exists, just not in the United States yet.  As exciting as new things are, the internet is divided.

First the supporters:

#yummmm #mayochup

A post shared by Mike Meyers (@gellyyboyy) on

Now, those who aren’t on board with this:

I would give it a squirt.

