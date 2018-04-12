The Internet Is Divided With This New Ketchup Flavor

This is a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

You all probably do this anyway!

Heinz wants to make it easier for you people who are too lazy to mix your ketchup and mayonnaise yourself. But it is dividing the studio…and the NATION.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

It’s called “Mayochup” and it exists, just not in the United States yet. As exciting as new things are, the internet is divided.

First the supporters:

God I want mayochup — Frap (@FrapAllison) April 12, 2018

#yummmm #mayochup A post shared by Mike Meyers (@gellyyboyy) on Feb 13, 2018 at 5:37am PST

Now, those who aren’t on board with this:

Oh dear God, @HeinzKetchup_US. It's been around for GENERATIONS in Utah. It's called FRY SAUCE. DO NOT GET ME STARTED ON THIS. #Utah https://t.co/UwD6j1kzdC — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) April 11, 2018

I would rather go door to door through every town in America spreading the good word of fry sauce rather than accept “mayochup” as a legitimate name of anything. — Camille (@HarmerCam) April 12, 2018

this is called FRY SAUCE you thieves. 1. it’s been in utah for like 100 years

2. fire whoever came up with the name “mayochup” because they’re a mayoCHUMP https://t.co/zB8a2lluKq — セージ 💮 (@sagenigma) April 11, 2018

I’m finding Mayochup a deeply upsetting concept. — Talia Pick (@Talia_pick) April 10, 2018

I would give it a squirt.